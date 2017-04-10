Celebrate Easter at new Carfin church

A Carfin church is organising an Easter Arts Weekend to mark one of the most important dates in the Christian calendar.

New Craig Community Church will host number of talented actors, musicians and singers on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday at 7pm there will be performance by music and drama group ‘Act of Faith’, followed by opera singer Anna Heywood and guitarist Lewis Haxton

On Sunday an Easter morning celebration service will begin at 11am, with tea and coffee served from 10.30am.

Then, from 7pm, there will be a Praise Night featuring a live band and singers.

The church is based in the former Church of Scotland building in Cleland Road.

Entry is free, and all are welcome to attend.