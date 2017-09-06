Blues legends to perform an intimate gig at Eurocentral

Iconic R’n’B band Nine Below Zero’s founding members Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham are going back to their roots to perform an intimate and up close acoustic show at Berits & Brown on Friday, September 15.

This will be the duo’s second visit to the Eurocentral venue as they celebrate the 35 years they have been working together.

Named after a Sonny Boy Williamson II song Nine Below Zero have built an enviable reputation for their high energy Blues fuelled shows, which sees them perform at festivals across the globe.

The pair first met in the late 1970s when Dennis decided to form a blues band and was introduced to harmonica player Mark, who lived on the same estate in south London.

They quickly established themselves as a must see act, landing a major record deal and a string of TV appearances, including being the first band to appear on ‘The Young Ones’.

The band enjoyed their biggest success from 1977–1983 when they split up, but reformed in 1990 and to date Nine Below Zero have released 22 albums, the most recent being last year’s 13 Shades of Blue on Zed records.

As well as playing unplugged versions of their own material Dennis and Mark will cover songs by blues legends such as Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee, Jimmy Reed, Slim Harpo and Leadbelly.

Dennis said: “We will continue to play the bigger venues with the whole band, but Mark and I are looking forward to getting up close with the audience who, like us, are fans of the blues.

“As well as playing the songs, it will also be nice to talk about the artists who inspired so many of the great British blues bands of the 1960s, who in turn went on to inspire us”.

“The rehearsals have been brilliant, and we are looking forward to playing this music live.

“To see Mark perform in this environment is truly a masterclass and it’s actually a little daunting for me to be playing acoustic guitar because there is no hiding behind the Marshall amp.”

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets costing £15 for the show are available online from We Got Tickets and in person from The Candy Store in Coatbridge and from Berits & Brown.

For more information call Berits & Brown on 01698 733311 or e-mail info@intimate-gigs.com