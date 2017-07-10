Big names announced for racecourse music festival

Music fans are being urged to rock on down to Hamilton Park Racecourse as the venue announces an iconic headline act for its 2017 Music Festival Racenight.

On Saturday, September 2, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, fronted by the inimitable Huey Morgan, will give thousands of guests a chance to hear classic tunes like ‘Scooby Snacks’ and ‘The Fun Lovin’ Criminal’ live as part of the Lanarkshire venue’s second music festival.

Fresh from a host of European festival tour dates, the multi-platinum New Yorkers will perform live at the grand finale of Hamilton Park’s Super Saturdays series.

Fun Lovin’ Criminals burst onto the worldwide music scene in 1996 with their debut album, Come Find Yourself, and are known for their unique blend of rock, funk and hip-hop.

Joining them is Cast, who’ll be performing music from their new album ‘Kicking up the Dust’, as well as massive hits such as ‘Walkaway’ and ‘Finetime’.

The Vegan Leather from Paisley will alongside an array of talented musicians before and after racing with the main stage kicking off from noon with live music right through to 11pm.

A thrilling racecard to match the festival line-up starts at 4.15pm including the £20,000 BB Foodservice Hamilton Park 2yo Series Final (Class 2) feature race.

Hamilton Park chief executive Vivien Currie said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that Fun Lovin’ Criminals will perform at our Music Festival Racenight. It’s a real coup to be able to bring a band of this calibre to Hamilton.

“We want to showcase the very best of new Scottish bands alongside international fan favourites like Fun Lovin’ Criminals and Cast, giving up-and-coming talent the opportunity to share a stage with established acts.

“The event is already shaping up to be an incredible night and over the next few weeks we’ll be announcing the rest of the line-up for what is sure to be a rocking night of top racing and music entertainment.”

Advance discount tickets for the Totepool Music Festival Racenight costing £25 are available by visiting www.hamilton-park.co.uk, www.ticketweb.co.uk or calling 01698 283806.

Student tickets cost £15, while children under-18 go free, but under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.