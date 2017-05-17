Big band raises big bucks for good causes

An award winning big band raised £1764 for charity at their sell-out annual dance.

The Michael Brawley Big band took to the stage at The Alona Hotel for the gala event.

They wowed the audience with big band standards and popular hits such as Georgia On My Mind, made famous by Ray Charles, and Aretha Franklin’s Respect.

Ticket sales raised £1390 and the remainder, £374, came from a raffle on the night.

It’s the fifth year in a row the band have held the glittering event at the Strathclyde Park venue.

Gary Mitchell said: “We’re thrilled at the success of the dance and delighted that people have decided to dig deep to support worthy causes.

“We’re donating £500 to Cancer Research this week and the rest will be donated in £500 instalments to other deserving charities.

“It’s really satisfying to be able to make a difference through music.”

The 22-strong band give their time freely, simply to support well meaning causes.

Since they set up in 1995, the group have raised more than £50,000 for charity.

Gary said: “We’d like to thank everyone who helped make the event go with a bang.

“We really appreciate the support from the public and from local businesses such as Tunnock’s and Motherwell Football Club who donated raffle prizes.

“We couldn’t do it without them.”

The musicians are stalwarts of the National Concert Band Festival and have been awarded Platinum certificates many times in recognition of the high standard of their musical performance and individual talent.

You can see them next perform at East Mains Baptist Church in East Kilbride on Tuesday (May 23).

For more details check out the band’s Facebook page or e-mail brawleybigband@yahoo.co.uk