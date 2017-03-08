Award-winning group have performing in their blood

Bloodlines lead singer Jamie Coltart left his home in Fort William in search of a music scene so is only too happy to help give Motherwell’s a boost.

The ‘chaotic rock’ act has been making a name for themselves winning Best Rock/Alternative at last year’s Scottish Alternative Music Awards.

Jamie said: “Originally myself and the guitarist Andrew MacGillivray came done from Fort William with two other guys.

“There really isn’t much of a music scene in Fort William as there just isn’t places for bands to play, Inverness has quite a strong one, but it’s still a 90-minute drive away so we decided we were best heading to Glasgow.

“We’ve had a few line-up changes since coming south, but since we got together with bassist Steve Bull from Inverness and drummer Jamie Allanach from Ayr we’ve really started to hit out stride.

“Winning the award last year was such a shock, I know everyone says that, but for us it genuinely was, we were thrilled just to be nominated so it was amazing to receive such recognition.”

Bloodlines perform at the Electric Bar on Friday, March 17, as part of Motherwell Makes Music along with Ultras, The Dicksons, Homeward James, The Austins, Weekend Debt.

Jamie said: “I don’t think any of us have ever been to Motherwell before and we didn’t know the event organiser Derek Watson, but when we saw what he was trying to do we were only too happy to sign up.

“We have played a number of festivals before and you can get lost in the shuffle, but Derek has gone a great job of setting this up so everyone should have the opportunity to shine.

“I know first-hand the issues bands have in my home town so if we are delighted to do our part to help invigorate the scene in Motherwell.”

See next week’s Times & Speaker for more build up to Motherwell Makes Music, get your £10 wristbands for all three days (March 17-19) by visiting www.motherwellmakesmsuic.bigcartel.com.