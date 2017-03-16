Anticipation is nearly over as town gets ready to rock

After weeks of anticipation Motherwell Makes Music takes place this weekend bringing an eclectic mix of bands and artists to the town.

The three-day music festival showcasing the best new talent from across Lanarkshire and beyond runs from Friday to Sunday featuring 34 acts spread across four venues.

On Friday night JD’s Bar will host A Sudden Burst Of Colour, The Begbies, Luna The Professor, The Ranzas, Alburn and Tommy McGuire.

At the same time Bloodlines, Ultras, The Dicksons, Homeward James, The Austins and Weekend Debt will be performing at The Electric Bar.

On Saturday night The Banter Thiefs, Pyramids, Dogtooth, Caulder and Jonny Jack will be at JD’s Bar.

The Electric Bar is the venue for Foggy City Orphan, Holy Pistol Club, Mesmerene, The Un-Romantics and Painted Waves that night.

On Sunday afternoon Starka welcomes Wildflower, Jamie Keenan, Darren Hay, Nickajack Men, Kieran Fisher, an acoustic set by Weekend Debt, Stephen Higgins, and Jamie Coleman.

That evening the event concludes with The Dead Settlers, The Fables, Verse Metrics, Glass abbot and Atlas Run at The Railway Tavern.

Organiser Derek Watson, bassist with Motherwell band The Banter Thiefs, has been delighted with the response.

He said: “It has been a lot of hard work, and I’m sure it will continue over the weekend, but we are nearly ready to get started.

“I’m delighted with the enthusiasm all the bands have shown for getting involved and tickets sales have gone well, this is a new endeavour and you can feel there is plenty of excitement for it.”

Doors open for each show at 7pm, except Starka which is at 2pm.

Tickets to each gig will be £6, but visit here to buy a wristband to get access to them all.