A new take on classic tracks as they become ‘Unledded’

The Led Zeppelin Story are back in Motherwell this month taking the music of one of music’s great rock acts in a new direction.

Two years ago they cemented their reputation as one of the world’s greatest tribute acts by recreating Led Zeppelin’s 2007 famous O2 Arena reunion gig at Motherwell Concert Hall.

Now though things will be a little more laid back at Motherwell Theatre on Saturday, August 26, as Jack Nimmo (as Jimmy Page) and Alex Pow (as Robert Plant) embarking on an exciting ‘Unledded’ electro-acoustic journey.

This will see all the classic electric and acoustic numbers blended into a not quite unplugged experience as Jack and Alex are joined by some new blood, singer Emma White and cellists Rufus Huggins and Calum Ingram.

Jack said: “We did the ‘O2’ and it was going really well, but a couple of other groups jumped on the bandwagon so it wasn’t as unique as it had been.

“We thought again about what we could do that was different and no one was really going down the acoustic route particularly with string accompaniment so we decided to give it a go.

“Having being so used to belting out the tracks it was something of a journey of rediscovery to see how they would be performed in a much more laid-back style.

“You look at Whole Lotta Love which was partially based on a bluegrass original and we’ve found that a lot of the songs now have almost a country or cajun vibe so perhaps we are going back to the type of sounds that Jimmy and Robert were first inspired by.

“Alex and I have been together for so many years that it is a delight to be working with a new generation of such talented musicians.

“Emma, Rufus and Calum have really taken the opportunity to put their on mark on these classic tracks and really thought about how they would work with strings and a female voice that bring new life to such well known songs.

“It’s been a lot of fun and while we aren’t jumping about on stage as much as we used to we hope the audience will still have a great time as the music is the real star.”

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets costing £15 are available by calling 01698 403120 or visiting Culture NL