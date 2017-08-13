Margaret well impressed as museum hits 50

Central Scotland MSP Margaret Mitchell MSP was shown around Low Parks Museum in Hamilton by Aileen Meechan as it celebrates its 50th birthday. It was a timely visit as the ‘Lanarkshire’s War’ exhibition is running until November.

Mrs Mitchell said: “It was intriguing to see the photos of Hamilton Palace and museum as a private dwelling. The ‘Lanarkshire’s War’ exhibition is particularly relevant given the recent commemorations in Belgium surrounding the Third Battle of Ypres. Events planned for the museum’s Golden Year include Bronze Age Live! and an Autumn Equinox Adventure. I would thoroughly recommend a visit as people of all ages will get something from it.”