Library events boost health and wellbeing

CultureNL hosts dozens of free events at libraries across North Lanarkshire next month to focus on improving health and wellbeing.

From February 4-11 CultureNL is working alongside partners including NHS Lanarkshire, NL Leisure, Macmillan in Lanarkshire, Christians Against Poverty and Dementia Friends Scotland for ‘Love Life, Love Libraries’.

Activities are split into five categories: health and exercise, arts and crafts, relaxation, advice and literature.

Professionals will be on hand to offer information on health matters and provide the opportunity to try new activities and pastimes.

Motherwell Library hosts the CAP (Christians Against Poverty) Money Course Taster Session and Beat the Streets on Tour! on February 4, various arts and crafts and February 6, 7 and 11, Colouring for Calmness on February 7 and 9 and Finding Memories on YouTube on February 8.

Bellshill Cultural Centre hosts Macmillan in Lanarkshire on February 6, and a Healthy Walk and Pilates: the ABC on February 10.

Dementia Friends Scotland will be in Bellshill on February 7 and Motherwell on February 8 and 10, the Well Informed information stand located in Bellshill on February 9 and Motherwell on February 10.

Check out the full programme here