Join in SCIAF’s first 5km family fun run

Scottish international development charity SCIAF will hold its first ever 5km fun run to raise money for its life-changing work in some of the poorest countries in the world.

Registration for the event is open and the charity is urging people of all levels of fitness to sign up and join them on the starting line in Strathclyde Country Park in Motherwell on Saturday, June 24 (11am start).

Money raised from the event will help very poor families in need to free themselves from hunger, poverty and injustice, and support SCIAF’s work promoting peace, education, and providing emergency aid such as food, medicine and shelter when disasters strike.

Alistair Dutton, SCIAF’s director, said: “SCIAF’s 5km family fun run will be a great way for people to get together, have fun, get fit and help fight poverty.

“It’s a scandal that in 2017 one in seven people in the world still go to bed hungry every night. We can all do something to change that. By taking part in our 5km fun run or sponsoring someone who is, you’ll be giving some of the poorest people in the world the hand up they need to work their way out of poverty, for good.

“Keen runners can zip round the beautiful route. Families and friends can come together for a fun day out. For others, a pleasant morning stroll to help people in need overseas will be inspiring. Whatever your level of fitness, come and join us. Face painting, music, games, home baking and stalls will provide something for everyone.”

The Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF) works with people in some of the poorest countries in the world, providing emergency aid and practical long term support to those affected by hunger, poverty, war and disasters. SCIAF is the official international aid and development charity of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Scotland.

There is a minimum £10 entry charge for adults, £5 for children, and all those taking part, including groups from parishes and schools, are being urged to get their family and friends to sponsor them.

To find out more about the event, visit www.sciaf.org.uk or call SCIAF on 0141 354 5555.