Grease is the word! – Hit musical is coming to Edinburgh

Summer nights, pink ladies and black leather jackets will be the order of the day when award-winning musical Grease comes to Edinburgh next month.

The hit musical is heading north of the border to the Edinburgh Playhouse as part of a UK tour.

The Pink Ladies in Grease. Pic: Paul Coltas.

Casting includes: Tom Parker (The Wanted) who makes his musical theatre debut playing Danny Zuko, Danielle Hope (Over the Rainbow winner) who plays Sandy and Louisa Lytton (Strictly Come Dancing, EastEnders) who plays Rizzo.

Since opening on Broadway in 1972 and then opening as a smash hit movie in 1978 starring John Travolta and Olivia Newtown-John, Grease’s place has been firmly established in the cultural Hall of Fame, having seduced the hearts of millions with its back-to-back sizzling tunes.

The original high school musical will feature everyone’s favourite characters – Sandy, Danny, the groovy T Birds, the sassy Pink Ladies and the whole gang at Rydell High as well as all the unforgettable songs from the hit movie including You’re The One That I Want, Grease Is The Word, Summer Nights, Hopelessly Devoted to You, Sandy, Greased Lightnin’ and many more.

Louisa Lytton, who trained at the Sylvia Young Theatre School and secured her first professional role as the innocent schoolgirl Ruby Allen in EastEnders, plays the role of Rizzo.

She revealed what audiences can expect: “It’s the original West End production with the same music, the same story and everything you would expect in Grease. I have been doing it for over seven months now and I absolutely love it.

“People ask me how I can do the same thing every day but it is such an amazing character and it’s a fun show.”

But what is her favourite part of the production?

“The beginning when all the cast is on stage singing Grease is the Word – the moment the curtain goes up, the audience goes wild! I also love performing Greased Lightnin’.”

Louisa believes Grease is special to people because it appeals to every generation: “The songs are good and every generation can relate to someone in the musical – it’s a real feel good show.”

She added: “People come along to Grease wanting to have a good time.”

Grease is at the Edinburgh Playhouse from September 11-16. Tickets are available from www.greasethemusical.co.uk.