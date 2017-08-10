Easter Egg Club on the move for 2018

Have your say

The Easter Egg Cub are leaving their Motherwell Theatre ‘home’ to perform at a new venue in 2018.

A successful production of the revue ‘Celebrate Good Times’ at Motherwell Theatre, was thoroughly enjoyed by all audiences in April as the club celebrated its 70th anniversary.

The show which featured a wide range of music, stunning costumes and spectacular effects was a fitting final show at the venue.

However, they won’t be moving too far as their next revue in April 2018 is being held at Motherwell Concert Hall.

Club secretary Judi Neilson said: “The Easter Egg show has had a range of formats over the years and 2018 will continue to bring more changes and surprises.

“One main change for the club is that next year’s show will be held in Motherwell Concert Hall from April 19-21 and will be a departure from our usual theatre ‘home’.”

Collections at ‘Celebrate Good Times’ raised £1000 which this year is being donated to the Guide Dogs charity.

Judi said: “The club are delighted the bucket collections will help support such a worthwhile charity.”

Rehearsals for the 2018 show will start on Thursday, September 21, at Dalziel Park

The club are always happy to welcome new or previous members, especially men, every Thursday from 7.15–9.30pm until Christmas and on Sundays 2–5pm from January.

Anyone interested should call Judi on 01698 322867.

The club also has concert party group who regularly entertain church groups, organisations, etc, who can also be booked by contacting Judi.