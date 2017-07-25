Divers aiming to prove he can match up against WWE star

Wrestler Dickie Divers is aiming to prove he is back to his best when he faces WWE superstar Pete Dunne in Motherwell later this year.

The 32-year-old, who has recently returned to the ring after a back injury ruled him out of action for a year, takes on the WWE UK champion as the Scottish Wrestling Alliance (SWA) invades the Concert Hall on Saturday, September 30.

Divers has been wrestling for over a decade after the boyhood fan discovered the SWA training school in Linwood was near his house.

He said: “I was a big wrestling fan and my mate actually asked me to do when he decided to start training, but I wasn’t interested at that time.

“He moved away to Derby and I decided maybe I would like to have a go after all as the training school was just down the road and ten years later here we are.”

Their bout in Motherwell won’t be the first time Divers and Dunne have crossed paths as they competed in a tag team match early in their careers.

Divers said: “It must have been around 2008 or so when we were involved in a tag match.

“It was very early in both our careers, and with Pete being about nine years younger than me he really did look like a kid.

“However, you could see even then he had massive potential and it’s no surprise to me that he has gone on to have such great success.

“He really is going places and I’m delighted to have been booked to step in the ring with him as I continue my comeback and prove I deserve to be competing at that level.”

Divers says his extended absence has done him the power of good as he is once again a regular with SWA, ICW and Reckless Intent.

He said: “My back feels good now, eventually you have to step back and realise your body needs a rest if you are planning to have a long career.

“The UK scene keeps getting better and better and while I’ve generally stuck to wrestling in Scotland I want to ensure I’m fit for whatever opportunities come along.”

Also in action will be WWE UK star Wolfgang, ITV World of Sport stars including Joe Coffey and Sha Samuels, and ICWs’ Jack Jester.

The show starts at 6.30pm and tickets costing £12 are available by calling 01698 403120 or visiting www.culturenl.co.uk.

VIP meet and greet tickets are also available through Tickets Scotland.