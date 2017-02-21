Companies who make big days special are ready for their big day

A Motherwell mum who swapped designing buildings for designing jewellery is in the running for a Scottish Wedding Award.

Susan Dick Jewellery and Bridal Accessories is shortlisted in the Wedding Accessories category for the South West Region.

Susan said: “I have a real passion for what I do and love both the creative and the personal aspect of my job.

“I trained in interior architecture/design before I had my daughter, but took a break to be with her.

“Once she was at school I decided to take some silversmithing classes — a few years on and after lots of practice, here I am.

“I’m delighted to be nominated for this prestigious award, thanks to all the brides that have chosen me to make their accessories and for taking the time to nominate me.”

The awards take place on Monday at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow, hosted by Scottish radio personality Gina McKie.

Also among the nominees are Blossom from Motherwell for Florist of the Year, Katie Malin from Motherwell for Freelance Wedding Hair & Makeup Specialist of the Year, Ivory Tower Weddings from Bothwell for Wedding Planner of the Year and Stationery Supplier of the Year and Bothwell Bridge Hotel Wedding Exhibition for Local Wedding Exhibition of the Year.

Image Village from Cleland and View Photography from Newarthill are both looking to be named Photographer of the Year in the South West region.

Image Village is the only photography studio to be nominated four years in a row and is looking to regain the crown as overall Scottish Wedding Photographer of the Year which it won in 2014.

Owner Stuart Kennedy said: “I’m not sure if the competition is getting tougher, but certainly what the judges are looking for is a lot broader nowadays.

“There are so many photographers I look up to on the shortlist, that while I’d like to receive a nice bit of glassware once again, just being nominated for a fourth year is exceptional.

“It proves to our clients we are highly thought of and as the owner of Image Village that make me very proud.”