Bellshill association holds first gala day

Braehead Park Tenants and Residents Association is being supported by Tenants Participation Project - North Lanarkshire as it holds its first summer gala day.
The event will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at the Spider Park in Braehead Drive, Bellshill, from noon-4pm.
Among the activities will be facepainting, stalls, games, bouncy castles, football, bucking bronco, sumo suits, tombola and refreshments.
All are welcome.
