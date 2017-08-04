Bellshill association holds first gala day

Have your say

Braehead Park Tenants and Residents Association is being supported by Tenants Participation Project - North Lanarkshire as it holds its first summer gala day.

The event will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at the Spider Park in Braehead Drive, Bellshill, from noon-4pm.

Among the activities will be facepainting, stalls, games, bouncy castles, football, bucking bronco, sumo suits, tombola and refreshments.

All are welcome.