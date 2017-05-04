Train fan displays a real passion for his hobby

David Christie (80), a resident of Parksprings Care Home in Motherwell, started his love of trains 76 years ago and the age of 14 started travelling all over Europe recording trains and taking photos.

David had some 4500 photos/slides and ledgers with all his knowledge which he enjoys showing to fellow residents and has also been sharing his memories with Summerlee Museum curator Justin Parks.

Justin recorded David’s knowledge and will keep the tapes in the archives for future generations, with his photos and recordings currently on display at the ‘All Aboard‘ exhibition which runs at Summerlee until May 12.