Singer swaps club stage for a part in T2 Trainspotting

A club singer has revealed how she was talent spotted by director Danny Boyle to appear in the sequel to Trainspotting and ended up filming scenes in a Bellshill pub.

69-year-old Margaret Davies was on stage at the Edinburgh Masonic Social Club when she noticed three people in the audience who ‘didn’t look like club people’.

It was only after a conversation following her performance of Dougie MacLean’s Caledonia that Margaret realised who it was.

She said: “Danny Boyle shook my hand and thanked me for having a chat with him. I couldn’t believe it, what was he doing in a social club listening to me sing?”

The director was talent scouting for T2 Trainspotting and three weeks later Margaret got a phone call.

She said: “They asked if I wanted to be part of the picture. Now Trainspotting is not my normal kind of film but of course I said yes.”

She was whisked to Bathgate last June for a costume fitting and then joined hundreds of extras on a Glasgow housing scheme where she performed Caledonia.

Next it was onto Bellshill to film one of the key scenes of the movie at The Orb in Hamilton Road as Renton (Ewan McGregor) and Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller) embark on a daring scam at a Rangers supporters’ club.

They try to blend into the crowd as a series of singers, including Margaret, take to the stage to perform terracing anthems.

Margaret needed just one take to get the scene right and paid tribute to her director.

She said: “I had an inner calm, I was more worried about how hot it was as it was a wee pokey room and there was no window.

“They had people spraying me with water and Danny was so lovely, he is a charming man with time for everyone who put me at ease.”

T2 Trainspotting is in cinemas now.