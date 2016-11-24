Holly hosts festive fun and films

Staff at North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre will be joined by Holly the Elf throughout December for festive fun and films.

The heritage centre will be screening family Christmas films including Elf, Miracle on 34th Street, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs and Frozen at 10.30am for free on Saturdays and during the Christmas holidays.

There will also be fun Christmas and sweetie theme crafts on Saturdays and during the school holidays at a cost of £2, to acknowledge the Sweetie exhibition.

Activities are suitable for younger children although they must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information visit https://culturenl.co.uk/decembernlhc, call Fraser Grieve on 01698 856237 or e-mail frasergrieve@culturenl.co.uk.