Clinton to make her debut at Book Week Scotland event

A talented student writer from Motherwell is set to make her public speaking debut alongside best-selling novelist Christopher Brookmyre.

Rachel Clinton, who studies HNC Professional Writing Skills at City of Glasgow College, will take to the stage to present one of her monologues at the college’s annual City Lines event.

The free event, which is part of the nationwide Book Week Scotland, takes place on Tuesday from 7-9pm in the new City Campus on Cathedral Street.

Rachel (18), a former pupil of Our Lady’s High, will join Mr Brookmyre and fellow students for an evening of poetry, short stories and prose readings.

She said: “I’m going to be reading one of my monologues. I don’t want to give too much away, but it’s a sad and empowering piece written from the point of view of a woman who is leaving her husband. While I was writing it, I imagined how it would sound if I was to read it out, so it was a natural choice for the event.”

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to showcase my work at City Lines. I’m feeling quite nervous about getting up on the stage, but I know it’ll be worth it. It’s going to be good experience for me as a writer.”

City Lines is organised by college lecturer John Clarke.

He said: “It’s really important that our students develop their skills, both in writing and public performance, and you can’t beat reading to the public for a learning curve.

“To learn from one of the best in the business in the form of Chris Brookmyre is a great opportunity for Rachel. Christopher is a wonderful performer, and our writing students, though raw, are wonderfully talented as well.

“Come along and you will get to see one of Scotland’s best-loved writers and some literary stars of the future, all in one go.”

Mr Brookmyre, the award-winning novelist behind Quite Ugly One Morning, Boiling a Frog and Bedlam, added: “I’m really looking forward to returning to City of Glasgow College and making my debut in their new City Campus.

“The students have always made for a really appreciative audience in the past and I’m looking forward to regaling them with some tales from the dark side of the writer’s life.”