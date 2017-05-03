Amazonia offers the chance to be a zoo keeper for the day

Those with a passion for wildlife can try their hand at being a zoo keeper for a day at Scotland’s only indoor tropical rainforest, Amazonia.

The experience offers the chance to glimpse life behind the scenes and includes the opportunity to feed the bats and monkeys, as well as a handling session with a snake or creepy crawlie.

Various packages are available to cater for everyone from mini keepers (aged between five and seven) to junior keepers (aged between eight and 11) and adult keepers (aged over 12).

Sessions are available seven days per week and can be booked by calling 01698 338715.

Zoo manager Amanda Gott said: “Our keeper experiences are perfect for anyone with an interest in wildlife and tropical animals.

“The sessions offer the chance to see what a typical day is like at Amazonia, caring for our animals. It is an unforgettable day out for budding zoologists and makes an extraordinary gift for animal lovers.

“So if you want to be a zoo keeper, get in touch!”

The adult and junior keeper experiences also include lunch, the chance to have your photo taken with one of Amazonia’s animals and a fabulous goody bag.

The hour and a half mini keeper session costs £20 per child.

The five hour junior session costs £60 per child or £90 for two.

The seven and a half hour adult session costs £80 per person or £130 for two.

Amazonia is themed on the Amazon rainforest in South America and is home to an array of exotic animals from tarantulas and pythons to marmoset monkeys and parrots to butterflies and fish.

It is open between 10am-6pm seven days a week and is situated at M&D’s Theme Park within Strathclyde Park.

Further information can be found by visiting www.discoveramazonia.co.uk.

The Times & Speaker has an adult experience for two people to give away.

For your chance to win answer the following question: On which continent can the Amazon Rainforest be found?

Send your entries, with your name, address and daytime telephone number, to: Amazonia Contest, Motherwell Times/Bellshill Speaker, 10-12 Tay Walk, Cumbernauld G67 1BU by Tuesday, May 9.