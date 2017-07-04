The Minions were let loose in Motherwell Shopping Centre on Friday to launch a Summer of Fun and Games.

Whether you fancy trying out beach ball ballet, spinning plates, learning to talk like a pirate or being a mermaid for the day head along to the centre every Tuesday-Thursday until August 10 to see what’s going on.

Centre manager Geraldine El Masrour said “If you’re not planning on going abroad during the holidays then don’t worry we have six fun-filled packed weeks of Summer Fun and Games to keep the whole family entertained.

“Our red, amber and green programme is colour coded so you can pick and choose which activity suits you. Red is our circus themed activities, amber is our seaside themed event and green is for go get sporty in our games zone.”

All activities are free of charge running from noon-3pm under the big red tent just outside Wilko and Iceland.