WIN tickets to see Gary Anderson v Michael van Gerwen

The top two darts players in the world are going head to head in Motherwell next week - and you can have the chance to be there to see it.

Scotland’s double world champion Gary Anderson will take on current number one Michael van Gerwen at Motherwell Concert Hall next Friday, April 8.

It’s a rematch of the showdown between the two darts superstars at the same venue last year.

On that occasion the winner was Dutch master van Gerwen, after a thrilling contest of the highest standard which was settled by a last leg shoot out.

Anderson is expecting more of the same as he looks to settle the score when the pair clash again.

He said: “It was such a fantastic night last time.

“The crowd were immense. Absolutely incredible. They gave me an awesome reception but also gave Michael the respect he deserves too.

“That enabled us to perform near our best and it’s no surprise it went all the way… but I’ll get him this time!”

Scotland’s two-time world champion won the crown in 2015 and 2016 – and only remarkable performance by van Gerwen in the final denied him a hat-trick earlier this year.

But the headline clash between the best two players on the planet isn’t the only attraction on the night.

Dutch ace Vincent van Voort and Premier League star Michael Smith will also do battle, while arguably the two biggest entertainers in darts - Bobby George and Wayne Mardle - will be also be appearing.

You can book tickets at https://culturenl.co.uk/motherwell-masters-2017-2. General admission seating is at unreserved tables. Children must be accompanied by an adult age 18+ at all times, no under-14s.

But we have FIVE pairs of tickets to give away as prizes in an easy-to-enter competion.

To enter all you have to do is answer our simple question below and email falkirk.sport@jpress.co.uk - enter ‘Darts Contest’ as the subject title in your email.

Please include name, address, age and a daytime contact number in your email which should reach us by noon next Tuesday, April 4.

Usual Johnston Press terms and conditions apply.

Question: Which year did Gary Anderson win his first PDC World Title?