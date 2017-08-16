MSP Aileen Campbell hands out prizes at Biggar Rugby Club Summer Camp

SNP MSP Aileen Campbell presented prizes at the recent Biggar Rugby Summer Camp.

The week-long event attracted upwards of 60 children and young people each day, with prizes awarded in recognition of their efforts and improvement in the game.

Commenting, Aileen said: “It was a great honour to be asked to present the prizes at the 2017 Biggar Summer Rugby Camp.

“As a newbie to rugby and a proud member of the club, I know how much effort the volunteers and coaches put in into making this a club for all the family and for providing opportunities for everyone.

“The kids at Biggar Rugby have shown great achievement and talent and I was delighted to present these well-earned prizes in recognition of the hard work they have put in.

“They clearly got real enjoyment out of the camaraderie, discipline and fun you get from team sports.

“It was great seeing so many children being active.”

Meanwhile, Biggar’s senior squad had a good runout in a 78-5 home friendly win over Newcastle outfit Ponteland last Saturday.

For the record, Biggar’s 14 tries were scored by hat-trick heroes Alistair Sinclair, Andrew Orr with 2 each for Ross Bradford and Euan Sanderson and others for Ryan Moffat and Callum Braid. Ewan Bogle kicked nine conversions.

Congratulations to Colt Cameron Forrest who officiated at senior level for the first time when he took charge of the last quarter!

This Saturday the squad make a return trip to Penrith for what is now seen as a regular pre-season contest.

The lads from the north east are at a higher standard than Ponteland and this will be another step up prior to the home cup match on Saturday, August 26 against Perthshire.

The cup precedes the start of National League 2 rugby, Biggar getting their campaign underway with a home match against Hamilton.