Uddingston Cricket Club beat East Kilbride narrowly to keep title hopes alive

Uddingston Cricket Club kept their Western Union Premier Division title dreams alive with a nailbiting one wicket home triumph over East Kilbride on Saturday.

Frequent rain showers meant that the match was reduced to 39 overs.

East Kilbride – second bottom having only won two league games this season – batted first at Bothwell Castle Policies and were eventually all out for 142 runs after 39 overs.

Top bowling performer for Uddingston was Ross Lyons with four wickets.

Uddingston’s reply was boosted by a patient 32 from Amir Gul.

But it came down to Gavin Main and Bryan Clarke as the last pair at the crease. They needed ten off the last three overs to win, and some steady hitting by both saw Clarke finishing with nine runs to see the Villagers home.

Uddingston, now third with a 76 per cent win rate from 10 matches, visit Kelburne this Saturday.