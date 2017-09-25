Two-time world heavyweight champion Tim Witherspoon took on novice in Motherwell

Two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Tim Witherspoon was the star attraction at this month’s charity boxing night arranged by local man Frank Gilluley.

Witherspoon squared off against Lanarkshire jeweller Steven McGhee in an exhibition contest over three rounds of two minutes at Motherwell’s Alona Hotel.

Organiser Frank said: “Tim was great with the crowd.

“And it was a great experience for Steven. The whole thing was very entertaining.

“Although it was an exhibition, both men took it pretty seriously.

“Steven said going in against such a superstar was a great learning curve.

“There were a few big punches thrown and Steven landed a few good ones on Witherspoon.

“This was Steven’s fourth novice fight and it’s not every day he’ll get to step in the ring with a two-time world champion!”

The evening’s action raised a magnificent £1000 for St Andrews Hospice and featured a total of six fights including Fighting Scots Gym member Kevin Duris’s successful third round stoppage in a 68kg British title eliminator.

Duris produced a dominant display to overpower his opponent and he will now battle it out for the British crown at the Alona Hotel on November 25 against an unnamed opponent.

“It was a very good performance by Kevin,” Frank said. “It was a very tough opponent Kevin had, but his dynamic power did the damage in the third round.”

The fight fans loved seeing Duris’s victory and also relished the overall evening which included getting the chance to meet and quiz Witherspoon as well as Mike Tyson’s ex-sparring partner Joe Egan.

“Tyson once described Egan as the hardest white man on the planet and – like Witherspoon – he was also great with the guests.

“Overall it was a great night of entertainment which also raised funds for Fighting Scots Gym.”