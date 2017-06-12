Pair of national champs from Motherwell's Hostile Gym

The boss of Motherwell gym Hostile Strength and Conditioning is thrilled that two of his regulars have been crowned Scottish champs.

Martin Lennox has hailed members Callum Crozier (21) and Robert Mcaulay (24), winners in the 105kg bodyweight and 120kg bodyweight categories respectively at Motherwell’s Ravenscraig Sports Facility last month.

“It is magical that I have two Scottish champions who go to Hostile Gym,” said Martin.

“It is a fantastic achievement for the gym that people who train here are doing so well.

“The more people who find out about Hostile, the better it is for me personally and the gym as an institution.”

Callum defended his Scottish title after lifting a Scottish senior record total of 743kg consisting of 260kg squat, 193kg bench press (British junior record) and 290kg deadlift (Scottish senior record).

Training partner Robert, new to the sport, produced lifts of a 215kg squat, 175kg bench press and 255kg deadlift for a total of 645kg.

“Callum is so strong that he is just a freak of nature,” Martin added. “It is not blood running through his veins, it is radium!

“He is really good pals with Robert and the two of them first competed together at Lanarkshire’s Strongest Man in 2014. They are two highly motivated young boys who both train two hours a night, six days a week.”

The fine Scottish Championships performances of Callum and Robert have qualified both for powerlifting’s Commonwealth Championships in South Africa this September.