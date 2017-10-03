New Stevenston bowls ace Caroline Brown eyeing 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal

New Stevenston bowls ace Caroline Brown wants to land a Commonwealth Games gold medal to banish her Glasgow 2014 heartache.

Caroline (37) was this week named in the Scottish squad for the Gold Coast showpiece next April, which will come four years after she agonisingly missed a medal in her home country.

The Motherwell Bowling Club member told the Times and Speaker: “I topped my group in Glasgow to qualify for the quarter-final against defending champion Natalie Melmore of England.

“It was a very close match and in what turned out to be the penultimate end I was lying as the matchwinner until she levelled it at 20-20 with her very last bowl.

“I still believed in myself going into the last end but it wasn’t to be. That match was a very sore one to lose, the toughest defeat of my life.

“I was pretty upset and it took me a long time to get over that.

“So that disappointment gives me massive determination to medal in Australia next year.

“I believe that a gold medal could be within my reach.”

Caroline, who works as an improvement adviser for NHS Lanarkshire, won the ladies singles title at Bellshill and Mossend Bowling Club numerous times before switching to Motherwell BC two years ago.

She already has significant experience of success in Gold Coast competitions, having won gold and bronze team medals at the 2012 World Championships.

Further glory Down Under came when she triumphed in ladies singles at the 2014 World Cup.

Caroline, the reigning Scottish and British Indoor Singles ladies champion, added: “Australia is just a great place to go to. I always enjoy competing there.

“There is always a really high level of competition and I enjoy the greens, which are a lot faster than we are used to.

“I hope to be successful when I go out there again.”

We wish her all the best.