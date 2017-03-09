Motherwell to host Tour Series cycling round

Motherwell will be the venue for round seven of this year’s Tour Series cycling extravaganza on Tuesday, May 23.

Councillor Allan Graham, Convener of the Regeneration and Infrastructure Committee at North Lanarkshire Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome The Tour Series and Matrix Fitness Grand Prix Series back to Motherwell for the third year in a row.

“It brings world class cycling to the streets of North Lanarkshire and always attracts thousands of spectators to see the sport close up.

“The tight, town centre circuit makes for exciting racing and there will be plenty support activities for families to enjoy.”

The races will once again take place on the popular 1.2-kilometre that starts and finishes on Hamilton Road, and passes the North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre.

Stuart Turner, Head of EventScotland, said: “We are delighted to again be supporting The Tour Series to return to Motherwell for the third year running. It is always a fantastic event that gets wonderful support from the local community and offers great opportunities for everyone to get involved in cycling.

“The decision The Tour Series has taken to once again bring two rounds of the event to Scotland shows why we are the perfect stage for events.”

Commenting on the announcement, Mick Bennett Race Director of Tour Series organisers SweetSpot, said; “Motherwell is not only one of the toughest circuits on The Tour Series calendar, but also one of the most popular and has provided exciting racing over the past two years.

“We are looking forward to more of the same this May and providing a fantastic show for spectators from across North Lanarkshire and beyond.”

Entering its ninth season of competition, the unique, televised race Series has a revamped calendar now taking place entirely within May, and including three new events at Aberdeen, Wembley and Northwich and a Bank Holiday finish, for the first time ever, on May 29 in Stevenage.

Among the thirteen women’s teams are Team WNT who boast both previous winners of the Motherwell race in Olympic Gold medallist Katie Archibald and British Circuit Race Champion Eileen Roe.

Seven professional men’s teams, headlined by defending champions JLT Condor, and including ONE Pro Cycling, who return to The Tour Series after a year away, will race at every round.

2014 Champions Madison Genesis return along with Team Raleigh GAC, Bike Channel Canyon, Metaltek Kuota and Series debutants Morvélo Basso.

Further guest teams for each round will be announced in the coming weeks.

Highlights of every round of The Tour Series will be shown on ITV4, with programmes also be available on demand via the ITV Hub.

Motherwell will be one of two Scottish rounds on the calendar, with Aberdeen hosting the other round on Thursday, May 25.

Highlights of the Motherwell race will be shown on ITV4 on Wednesday, May 24.