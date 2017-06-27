Motherwell lifters to represent Scotland

Four powelifters who train in Motherwell are preparing to represent Scotland in the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships later this year.

Four powerlifters from Bellshill and Hillhouse and train in Motherwell will be heading to the competition in South Africa, which takes place from September 11 until September 18..

Scotland manager Joanna Jack will be joined by Jonathon Lenzi, Alexander Anderson and Robert McAulay.

Jonathon and Alexander will compete in the junior lifters category – for those under the age of 23.

Robert is in the Senior category and Joanna is a Master 1 (40-49).

Junior lifter Jonathon currently holds the Scottish Junior record for Bench Press at 162.5kg.

Himself and Alexander are both new to the sport, having only competed for the first time in October.

Both Jonathon and Alexander work in Tesco Bellshill and Robert lives in Hillhouse, but the three males all train at Hostile Gym while Joanna trains at Aquatec – both in Motherwell.

Joanna said: “ The three boys are doing the ‘bench only’ competition, whereas I’m doing what’s called full power. That includes squats, benchpresses and deadlifts.

“I’m competing as well as taking on the role of team manager.”

The civil servant, who works for the Scottish government in Glasgow, stays in Bellshill and she currently holds three Scottish Master Records: squat 135kg; deadlift 160kg, and total weight lifter 357.5kg.

Joanna Jack has been powerlifting since 2015, but has only recently returned to the sport after what she described as a “horrendous” back injury.

Herself and Jonathon are coached by John Smith of Strength by Forge in Edinburgh.

Smith is also Joanna’s head coach and will also be competing in South Africa when the tournament commences.

She added: “We would all love to come home with some new personal bests, and maybe even a medal or two.”