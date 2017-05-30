Motherwell gymnasts Taylor and Ellie shone against top opposition in Stoke-on-Trent

Two young members of Motherwell’s Dynamic Gymnastics Academy recently showed their great quality against the UK’s best in Stoke-on-Trent.

Taylor Richardson (12) was the top Scottish gymnast in the Age Compulsory 1 bars category at the prestigious Artistic National Compulsory competition, also getting the fourth highest score in that section as part of an overall finish of 11th.

And her Dynamic clubmate Ellie Patrick (13) was also top Scot in the Out of Age Compulsory 1 category.

Dynamic’s safeguarding officer Suzy Miller said: “Taylor is very determined and very focused.

“She gives 110 per cent and is generally strong all round.

“Ellie is also hard working and gives 110 per cent. She has been practising doing gymnastics since the age of five or six.

“Both girls are very dedicated and train for over 25 hours a week.”

The artistic event saw Taylor and Ellie wow the judges in various categories including floor, beam, bars, vault and range.

The latter discipline saw the girls having to demonstrate their strength by doing handstands before pulling themselves up with one hand and doing a horizontal split and twist.

Dynamic’s head coach Sarah Scott was also impressed with their efforts, adding: “Taylor has worked extremely hard to pass her Compulsory 1 and showcased excellent routines.

“Particularly on the bars, where she had flawless lines.

“We are looking forward to working towards her first British Championships at the end of the year.”

As Sarah said, Taylor and Ellie’s fine displays in Stoke-on-Trent have seen them qualify for the British Championships.

Suzy added: “Neither of the girls have competed at the British Championships before so I hope they do great.

“They have a great chance because they are very good.

“Everybody at the club is extremely pleased with the quality of gymnasts we have.

“The club is going from strength to strength as each year goes by.”