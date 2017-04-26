Motherwell fight ace Aqeel Ahmed lands Scottish title again

Motherwell boxer Aqeel Ahmed is targeting Commonwealth Games glory next year after winning the elite male Scottish light flyweight crown for the second time in three years.

Aqeel (25), who boxes for the Keir Hardie ABC in Newarthill, comfortably beat local rival Scott Wotherspoon on points in the 49k national final at Ravenscraig Sports Facility.

“I was over the moon to win,” Aqeel said.

“I had previously beaten him at a higher weight so was under pressure to win again.”

The night was rounded off brilliantly for the Motherwell man when he was awarded Best Boxer of the Night.

Ahmed now travels to Serbia at the end of the month with the Scotland squad as he looks to cement his place in the team for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

“I was beaten in the Commonwealth Games light flyweight quarter-finals at Glasgow 2014 which was very disappointing but I think I can win a medal in 2018,” Aqeel said.

“I’m a lot more confident now and I have improved a lot in the past four years.”

Aqeel is “90 per cent certain” about being picked.