Mossend-based Fighting Scots Gym ‘going places’

In a major boost for Mossend’s Fighting Scots Gym, the club has gained amateur boxing status to supplement its semi professional and professional boxers, Thai boxers and kickboxers.

The news is music to the ears of Fighting Scots Gym supremo Frank Gilluley, who believes it will help attract youngsters to the ranks, as well as aiding senior members who want to fight in the amateur ranks.

“It has taken a long time to get affiliated but this amateur status will be greatly beneficial,” Frank said.

“It has taken us a good six months to get everything into place. Hopefully this will be a great asset.

“Primarily it provides a means for fighters to fight competitively and it also gets kids off the street, so it is a great thing for the local community.

“We are hoping to recruit some new talent at local high schools this week.

“It would be great if these kids joined amateur boxing.”

Any new recruits to Fighting Scots Gym – which was founded in 2012 – will likely be taught by head coach Jim Hughes, a former stalwart at Orbiston Amateur Boxing Club for a number of years.

“All of our instructors have a lot of experience,” Frank added.

“Having amateur boxing status means we have everything under the one roof and we are looking to hit the ground running.

“We were still a boxing club before but with semi professional level, pro fighters, pro Thai boxers and kickboxers.

“We are already well established and have state of the art equipment in a spacious environment.

“The club is really going places with regards to getting new fighters in.”

Boxing has long been regarded as a special sport in bringing people together to battle for a common cause and with Frank’s dedicated team putting the boxers through their paces more success in the ring looks inevitable for members in the future.