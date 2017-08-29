Kirsty Gilmour bowed out at quarter-final stage of badminton world championships

There was disappointment for Bothwell badminton ace Kirsty Gilmour in front of her home fans as she bowed out in the World Championship quarter-finals.

Gilmour (23) pushed India’s Saina Nehwal all the way at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena on Friday but the 2015 world silver medallist had too much in the end, winning a 21-19 18-21 21-15 battle.

Kirsty said: “There’s disappointment, but there’s some happiness in there too, that’s the overriding feeling right now.

“To have that bit more discipline to get a few more points on the board would have been great, but credit to Saina, she’s been through hell too and I was happy to give her such a good fight, she’s such an experienced player.

“She’s not stupid, she sees what’s happening and gives as good as it gets.

“To know that I’ve put back-to-back solid performances in, it feels like there is some momentum.”

Despite losing to Nehwal, Gilmour’s impressive run to the last eight showed she is back to her brilliant best after recovering from knee surgery.

And she could easily have gone even further in Glasgow.

While her opponent had taken the early advantage on Court One, 16th seed Gilmour won nine points on the trot to turn the opening game on its head, but was unable to hold on as Nehwal pipped her to the win at the death.

The second game swung in Gilmour’s favour though, taking the lead at 8-7 and never relinquishing it to draw the scores level - the first game she had ever taken from Nehwal.

But the London 2012 bronze medallist’s class shone through in the decider, taking the lead from the start with Gilmour unable to pull her back, not for a lack of trying though - and she was quick to focus on the positives.

Kirsty added: “To be six points away from a world medal after what I’ve been through in the last year, with a knee injury, a new coach and rehab, UK Sport funding cuts, I can be pretty happy with how today went.

“You normally finish a tournament and go back to training, but I’ve got a week off now. I would have liked to last a day or two longer in the tournament, but I’m going to take this week and I’ll get straight back out for Korea and Japan.

“I’m looking forward to it and that’s a great feeling.”

Badmintonscotland chief executive Anne Smillie said: “Kirsty gave it everything tonight and she can be proud of herself.

“Of course she will be disappointed but in time I’m sure she will be able to look back on her performances and recognize how much she has achieved this week.

“Kirsty has shown that she can compete with the very best in the world.”