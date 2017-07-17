Japan's Kawakami edges Canada badminton final win over Bothwell's Kirsty Gilmour

Sunday’s Wimbledon mixed doubles final, which saw Jamie Murray and Heather Watson on either side of the net, wasn’t the only major racket sport with British involvement on Sunday.

For Bothwell badminton ace Kirsty Gilmour was contesting the Yonex Canada Open women’s singles final against Japan’s Saena Kawakami in Calgary.

Sadly, Gilmour’s experience in this showdown was more akin to that of Watson – defeated 6-4, 6-4 alongside partner Henri Kontinen – than that of Jamie who prevailed alongside Martina Hingis.

For Gilmour, who had enjoyed a fantastic run through earlier rounds in which she’d not even lost a single game, was defeated 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 by Kawakami, an opponent she had beaten in their one previous meeting last year.

Gilmour, runner-up at the European Championships in Denmark in April, was edged out in a tight contest which represented her first final appearance since those Euros.

Although there was an ultimate feeling of disappointment for the 2014 Commonwealth Games women’s singles silver medallist, this was in stark contrast to Gilmour’s mood after her sterling performances in the preceding ties in Canada.

This included Gilmour’s fine 21-14 21-8 semi-final triumph over Joo I Jeon of Korea on Saturday.

Against Jeon, Kirsty had led 14-10 and, although her opponent recovered to 14-14, the Scotland star reeled off seven points in a row to take the opener.

Gilmour then dominated the second game from 4-4 and made sure there was no way back for Jeon when she won nine points in a row to lead 17-6 and clinched victory on her first match point after 36 minutes.

After beating Jeon, Gilmour told her 4000 Twitter followers: “Happy days! Took a bit of figuring out but once I found my rhythm I took full advantage. Fuelling for the final tomorrow.”

Sadly, she couldn’t quite finish the job off in Sunday’s final.