Forgewood fighters in fine form to mark 30th anniversary

Motherwell’s Forgewood Boxing Club is 30 years old this year and its young fighters are marking the occasion with some exceptional performances.

No fewer than nine top titles have been won by Forgewood members in 2017 so far, a truly wonderful success rate admired by club coach Bert McShane.

“The boys have been really brilliant this year,” Bert said.

“They have really been exceptional. Our boys have always been good but they are improving all the time.”

Reece McFadden, a flyweight bronze medallist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, is widely regarded as being the top fighter at Forgewood ABC. Reece (21) is the current 52kg Scottish and British champion.

He will be trying to defend his British title in Wales this June and looks likely to make another Commonwealth Games appearance for Scotland in Gold Coast, Australia, in 2018.

But it’s not just Reece who has been making headlines for the club.

Forgewood ABC’s incredible success story so far in this calendar year has seen the following members excel: Troy Young, Scottish and Western District 2006 champion 34kg; Kane Young, Western District champion 2005 36kg; Sean Coyle, Scottish and European champion 2003 42kg; Liam McFarlane, Scottish champion 2003 50kg; Mark Johnstone, Scottish and Western District champion and British bronze medallist 2002 50 kg; Kyle Kerr, Scottish and Western champion and British bronze medallist 2002 54kg ; Shane Young, Scottish champion 2000 56kg; Kieran Burke, Western District and intermediate champion 1999 75kg; Lewis Johnstone, Scottish and European bronze medallist 2000 81kg; Darren Johnstone, Scottish youth champion and Western District senior champion 1998 75kg.

Forgewood ABC has donated a total of £7500 to Macmillan Nurses over the years and the charity will benefit again when the club stages a show on May 28.

A 30th birthday show will be staged in Motherwell Civic on December 1.