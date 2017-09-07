Family fortunes on the Motherwell Miners bowling green!

A married pair of 30-somethings have made history by becoming the first husband and wife duo to win respective gents and ladies titles at a local bowling club.

Motherwell Miners members Liam and Kirsty Rowatt, of Newarthill, managed the remarkable feat a fortnight apart this summer, with Liam’s win coming just last weekend.

Kirsty (30), a seven-time ladies champion who won a total of five rounds to land this year’s crown, said: “To win the championship is an achievement in itself but to win with your husband is the icing on the cake. It doesn’t get much better.

“Both of us are overwhelmed by the whole thing, especially Liam.

“He was very emotional to win because he was the underdog against Stuart Boyd, a very strong player who’se won four or five other competitions at the club.

“Bowls is predominantly seen as an old people’s sport but this shows that young folk play as well.

“It’s a hobby for Liam and I.”

Ironically, the successes for Kirsty and Liam – who himself won seven matches to claim the gents’ crown – have come at a time when their lives have never been busier.

Both work full-time for telecommunications companies and look after their one-year-old son Noah.

“It’s been a very busy year which makes our bowling wins even more special,” Kirsty said. “Looking after Noah means that we haven’t been able to practice.

“We’ve just played in ties and a few one day events.

“I think we’ve managed to win despite our busy schedules because sometimes I think you can over-practice and then overanalyse your weaknesses.”

To make the year an even more memorable one for the Rowatt family, Liam and Kirsty’s nephew Jamie (14) landed the Motherwell Miners junior title on the same day as Liam’s gents success. Liam and Jamie are pictured (inset) with their trophies.

“This is his first season yet he beat the favourite Craig Russell 21-16,” Kirsty said.

“Jamie was surprised and over the moon to win.”