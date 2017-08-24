Double world boxing champ Tim Witherspoon to fight in Motherwell

Two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Tim Witherspoon is all set to make an appearance at Motherwell’s Alona Hotel.

The 57-year-old American legend will take on novice Steven McGhee, a Bellshill jeweller, on Saturday, September 2, as part of an eight-fight bill headlined by Kevin Duris’s British title eliminator.

Event promoter Frank Gilluley of Mossend’s Fighting Scots Gym said: “This will be a total step up in class for Steven. He’s fighting against a two-time world champion who once stopped Frank Bruno.

“It will be good to have this bout as part of the show as it mixes things up a bit.

“Tim Witherspoon will also answer questions during a live interview.

“This promises to be a cracking night.”

Witherspoon won the WBC title in 1984 and the WBA crown in 1986 to join Floyd Patterson and Muhammad Ali as the only boxers to win multiple world heavyweight championships.

The night will also feature Hamilton fighter Duris, a Fighting Scots Gym member, who will battle it out in a 68kg fight. Other highlights will include a guest appearance by Mike Tyson’s sparring partner Joe Egan, a man described by former world heavyweight champion Tyson as “the hardest white man on the planet”.

Egan will answer questions from the audience in what is sure to be an enthralling Q and A session.

An all-Scottish clash will see Viewpark’s Ray Kelly taking on Ayrshire’s Billy Beckett in a semi-professional 60kg contest.

“This will be a terrific fight,” Frank said. “It’s a step up for Ray against an experienced fighter.”

Other Fighting Scots gym stars taking to the ring will include Abie Tweedlie (80kg), Kelly Aine (women’s 67kg), Josh Maxwell (73kg) and a long awaited return for Viewpark’s Chris Rutherford.

All ringside seats for this event are sold out already, but standard tickets at the 320-capacity venue are still available.

Call Frank on 07767 636366.