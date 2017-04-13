Charlie Flynn all set to return to boxing ring after injury nightmare

Almost a year since his last professional fight, boxing hero Charlie Flynn will at last return to the ring this Saturday night at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro.

Flynn has endured five injuries – leading to the cancellation of four fights – since beating Abdon Cesar at the Hydro last May.

But the baby faced brawler is finally 100 per cent fit again and raring to go at the same venue, where he also won a lightweight gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

“It’s been a very frustrating time for me,” Newarthill ace Charlie told the Motherwell Times.

“It’s been tough mentally in preparing for fights and then having them cancelled. Handing tickets back to people has been very difficult.

“But there is not an injury in sight for me at the moment. I’m feeling great, training five or six hours a day and sparring 10 and 12 rounds consistently.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring.

“The fact that it’s at the Hydro again makes it even better.

“It is my home country and a big venue, which gets the heart pumping.”

Flynn (23) will fight Ryan Collins for the Celtic lightweight crown this weekend, looking to preserve a perfect professional record which currently stands at eight wins out of eight.

“Ryan is a tough guy who has won 12 out of his 14 fights,” said the boxer affectionately nicknamed The Mailman due to his former job in a Royal Mail sorting office.

“It is going to be tough against him but ability wise I’m better and I believe I’m fitter than him.

“I know Ryan from the amateur ranks so it’s just a matter of getting in the ring and getting it on and winning my first title.

“My preparation has been really good as I’ve had nine different sparring partners.

“That’s been a benefit of moving down to Essex training full-time with Ricky Burns.”

Coatbridge native Burns tops the Hydro bill as he takes on Namibian Julius Indongo in a world title unification contest. It should be a cracking night!