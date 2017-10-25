Bellshill taekwon-do lass Louisa Gilluley earns first Scotland call-up

Reigning Scottish, British and World taekwon-do champion Louisa Gilluley (above) has earned her first Scotland junior squad selection.

The 13-year-old Bellshill lass, of Ashley Grove, will fight in peewee division at the British Championships on November 5 in Birmingham International Arena.

“Louisa is very flexible and brave,” said her dad Mark.

“She doesn’t mind getting hit in taekwon-do and carries on.

She has a good chance of winning in Birmingham.”

Louisa is part of Bellshill TAGB Tae Kwon-do club that trains at Sir Matt Busby Sports Centre in Bellshill on Mondays and Fridays from 7pm to 8pm. Call Mark on 07817 830039 for more info.

* Louisa isn't the only North Lanarkshire competitor who has been picked for the British Championships.

Uddingston Tae Kwon-Do club trio Aidan Carlin, Jodi Smith and Lucy Buchanan have also been selected.