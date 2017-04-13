106 average as Ando beat Mike

Two-time PDC World Darts champion Gary Anderson recorded a memorable 13-10 win over current holder and world number one Michael van Gerwen in the Motherwell Masters on Friday night.

The Flying Scotsman defeated the Dutch master 13-10 in a truly enthralling contest which saw the two stars record three dart averages of 106 and 105 respectively at Motherwell Concert Hall.

“It was a very high standard of play,” said a spokesman for event promoters Modus Sports.

“You expect that when it’s the best two players in the world.

“Both Gary and Michael were well up for it.

“They are both great competitors who put a lot into the sport and this time it was Gary who came out on top after a very close fight.

“There was a great atmosphere in Motherwell.

“It was one of the best events that we have run.

“Scotland is a great venue and it’s been brilliant in both of the years that we have staged this event in Motherwell.”

A bumper crowd of 580 spectators crammed into the Motherwell venue to marvel at the quality of darts on display at an exciting event.

The evening also featured appearances by Dutch ace Vincent van der Voort, Premier League star Michael Smith, plus darting legends Bobby George and Wayne Mardle.

Van der Voort defeated Smith in their match, with George and Mardle taking on members of the crowd during memorable exhibition matches.

Among the sell-out crowd were five lucky winners who each landed a pair of tickets for the evening’s festivities.

One of the winners, Frances Johnston, said she had enjoyed a fabulous night of entertainment.

“I had a brilliant time,” Frances said.

“The Anderson v van Gerwen match was excellent and there was also a good game between Van der Voort and Smith.

“Bobby George was also good and Wayne Mardle was funny with the crowd.”

The clear message from Frances and other fans is: roll on next year!