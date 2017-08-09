Jules Maxton loses her role as Dalziel Rugby Club head coach

Jules Maxton’s two-year tenure as Dalziel Rugby Club gaffer has ended with her being axed and replaced by Kiwi assistant Bengi Barsanti.

Maxton (38), the only female head coach of a Scottish professional club rugby side, has left after Dalziel’s uninspiring 2016-2017 campaign which saw them finish just one place off the BT National League Division 3 relegation zone.

Dalziel club president Les Barclay said of the new appointment: “It’s just the way things go. Jules had other things she wanted to do. I wouldn’t say that Jules has left because we didn’t get promotion last season.

“Bengi has very good man management and gets the guys to do what he wants.”

New gaffer Barsanti, who is being assisted by Graham Calder, previously played professional rugby in Italy as a number eight. This is Barsanti’s first head coach role.

His first game in charge of the Motherwell side saw them defeated 34-12 at Kilmarnock in a friendly last weekend.

But it was a makeshift Dalziel team which took to the field for that match, with the signs healthier now with 30 to 40 players turning up at training sessions.

Dalziel will host the Lanarkshire Cup this Saturday, kick-off 12 noon.

It will feature two Dalziel teams and squads from Hamilton, East Kilbride, Cambuslang and Strathaven. Twenty-minute halves will be played; Strathaven Ales will have promotions.