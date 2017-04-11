Incredible effort sees Thorniewood force shootout with only 10 men available

Despite a selection crisis which meant they only had 10 squad men available, Thorniewood United competed valiantly last Saturday.

The Viewpark team held Darvel to a hugely creditable 1-1 draw in the West of Scotland third round tie at Robertson Park before going down to an agonising 5-3 penalty shootout defeat.

Proud Thorniewood gaffer Gerry Bonham said: “We had so many players cup tied, injured or with work commitments that we only had 10 left for the game.

“It was embarrassing for the club at 9am on Saturday morning as having so many people unavailable meant that I had to play guys who were carrying injuries.

“My assistant Stuart Easton – who hasn’t played since the end of last season – had to play up front to make up the numbers.

“Darvel have lost just one game this year. They were able to make three substitutions whereas our players were exhausted. Losing on penalties to Darvel was hard to take but there were no negatives.

“I’m extremely proud of the boys who played.

“Their performance was unbelievable and everyone at the club is proud of them.”

The under strength Thorniewood outfit actually took the lead against Darvel when debutant Ross McKinstray netted after 26 minutes.

But Darvel equalised after 67 minutes to take the game to a nerve shredding shootout.

Although McKinstray, Stefan Law and Keigan Parker all netted for Thorniewood from 12 yards, they were defeated due to Chris Jackson missing their third spot kick.

Given the fact that recent signings Daryl Meikle, Darren Ferguson, Ryan Smith, John Duncan, Lee Pettigrew and Ally Morgan were all cup tied in the West tournament, Gerry said that being put out could actually be a blessing.

Thorniewood, currently eighth in Central Division 1 after winning their last two league matches, return to league duty this Saturday with a home game against Rossvale.

“We need to keep winning matches and get further up the table,” Gerry said.

“I want the players to go out every Saturday and enjoy it.

“We are eighth with 12 games to go, which means we have as many as seven games in hand on other clubs.

“I don’t want to just be mediocre. I want to finish as high as fourth or fifth.”

’Wood have a full squad but Darren Dowie will be rested.