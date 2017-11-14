Holytown’s Chris Bungard confident he can bash Englishman Nash on his return to MMA action

Holytown Mixed Martial Arts ace Chris Bungard is confident of a quick win on his return to the ring for a 73kg professional clash this Saturday night.

Bungard will take on Englishman Danny Nash at Headhunters in Grangemouth, in a clash over three rounds of five minutes.

“Nash looks like a strong wrestler and grappler,” Bungard said.

“But he is quite small so hopefully that will play into my hands.

“I’m confident of winning because I don’t think he’s as good as my last three opponents.

“I will use my strikes, kicks and knees and think I’m going to beat him up.”

The Nash fight marks Bungard’s first contest since he controversially lost a British Lightweight title bout to Colin Fletcher back in September.

It appeared that the Holytown ace had won the first two rounds before hanging on in the third, but the judges disagreed and gave the verdict to home fighter Fletcher in front of 4000 fans in Sunderland.

“I knew I produced a good fight there so I didn’t dwell on the loss too much,” Bungard said.

“I’ve been working on eradicating the few small mistakes I made in that fight in the gym.”