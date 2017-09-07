Holytown MMA star Chris Bungard says he was ‘robbed’ of British crown

Holytown MMA ace Chris Bungard reckons he was robbed of the British Lightweight crown in Sunderland on Saturday night.

Bungard (28) is confident that he won the opening two rounds against home fighter Colin Fletcher, before holding on in round three to secure victory.

But the judges disagreed, instead awarding the fight to Sunderland native Fletcher, who dressed as a clown for the fight in front of 4000 raucous fans.

Bungard said: “It was robbery. I thought I won the first two rounds then he won the third, yet the home town judges gave it to him. I took him down in every round and I defended well against his submission attempts.

“Watching the fight back it was disgraceful and ludicrous that I didn’t win.”

What made Bungard even more furious was that while he made the 70kg weight limit, his 34-year-old opponent was up to six pounds over the allowance.

Chris added: “The fight was an absolute war. Being the lighter man, I was always going to be more tired in the final round.

“I wasn’t intimidated by Fletcher. I was loving it, dancing about and the crowd was going absolutely wild. It’s the loudest atmosphere I’ve had.”