Holytown MMA ace Chris Bungard says losing his job was a blessing in disguise

Holytown Mixed Martial Arts ace Chris Bungard has revealed how losing the job he’d held for a decade has been a blessing in disguise.

Bungard, a European MMA champion with a professional record of nine wins and three losses, had his employment ended at a local steelworks in December.

He said: “I worked there for 10 years and after I lost my job there was an initial panic about where the income would be coming from to pay for my flat and car.

“Although there was a scare at the start, I’m ok now and losing the job was a blessing in disguise.

“It’s the best thing that ever happened because I’m now working out in the gym all the time rather than working a nine to five day and then going to the gym feeling tired and unmotivated.”

Chris, who landed his European title in November, will get the chance to show his improved energy levels and motivation when he fights in a three-round lightweight MMA contest against fellow Scot Iain Feenan in Manchester on March 11.

The Holytown star will take on Feenan in the Absolute Championship Berkut show in the 22,000 capacity Manchester Arena.

“There are a lot of big fights on the card and hopefully there will be a big crowd,” Chris said.

“It will be a tough fight for me against Iain, who was a judo Commonwealth medallist.

“He has a strong MMA record of seven wins and no losses but I have prepared well and I see me as being the better fighter and getting the finish.”

Bungard said he was feeling in great shape after his recent dedicated gym sessions.

He’ll aim to get his body in peak physical condition over the next few weeks at training camps in Iceland and Ireland.

It’s going to be a busy March for members of Chris’s Coatbridge-based gym Scottish Hit Squad, as mates Mark Godbeer and Paul Craig are fighting on the UFC 209 card in Las Vegas.