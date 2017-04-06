Head coach Stuart Chalmers thrilled to lead Uddingston to promotion 24 years after first joining

Uddingston Rugby Club’s promotion to BT West Division 2 was confirmed after last Saturday’s 29-24 home victory over Wigtownshire.

The achievement was particularly sweet for Uddingston head coach Stuart Chalmers, who has been associated with the club since way back in 1993.

“I’m over the moon to get promoted,” said Stuart (36).

“I have been with this club since I was 13, playing at youth and senior levels.

“It is just my second season as head coach and I’m really pleased for all the players, particularly the young boys in the team.

“It is a great achievement for them.”

Second placed Uddingston’s triumph on Saturday was all thanks to a wonderful first half display which saw them lead 29-0 at the interval courtesy of five tries from Chris King and a conversion each from Gavin Kidd and Juan Jordan.

It was a totally different story in the second half as it was all Wigtownshire, who scored four tries and two conversions for a final score of 29-24.

“There will still 10 minutes left when Wigtownshire fought back to within five points,” Stuart said.

“They really put the pressure on us so it was a relief to hear the final whistle.

“The celebrations after the match were great. We made sure we spent a lot of time at the club before a gorup of around 30 of us went round the pubs of Uddingston.

“We had a good time and I’m sure there were a few sore heads on Sunday morning.”

Stuart, who still plays in the Uddingston front row when they are short of bodies, turned out at fullback in his prime.

“If there are desperate measures then I’ll still play,” he added.

“My wife doesn’t like me playing, but it’s ok if I don’t show any injuries when I get back home!”

Stuart’s long association with Uddingston Rugby Club was only broken by a six-year period away due to work commitments.

He has been coaching the first team squad for the past two and a half years and is delighted that six players he used to coach for the club’s under-18 side are now part of the senior squad.

“I have been there when the club has been promoted and relegated,” Stuart said. “I have seen a lot.

“I’m really proud that I’ve helped out and got a promotion for them.

“I hope we can consolidate in West Division 2 next season.”

Uddingston’s final league game of the season is at Bishopton this Saturday.