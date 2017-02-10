Free Sports Hub at Uddingston this Sunday

Uddingston Sports Centre is the venue from 11am to 3pm this Sunday, February 12 for the latest instalment of Uddingston Community Sports Hub, offering a range of free sporting activities to young and old.

Sports on offer to try for primary school aged kids include rugby, cricket, hockey, tennis, badminton and karate, with play activities and face painting also available.

For adults, there are bowls sessions and new age kurling.

For further information, contact Uddingston Sports Centre on 01698 805055 or the Jock Stein Centre on 01698 828488.