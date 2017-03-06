Vital three points for Bellshill Athletic in five-goal thriller

With a large travelling support roaring them on, Bellshill earned a crucial win at Rossvale on Saturday, writes George Mills.

A third minute Holmes shot was pushed behind by ’Hill keeper Grant and from the resultant corner kick Simon cleared an O’Brien header off the goal line.

Bellshill reacted to the early threats by their opponents and Nichol and Peat had efforts saved by Vale keeper Donnelly.

Grant denied McDowell with an excellent save from his 12 yard shot and two minutes later the keeper did well to keep out a 25-yard free-kick from Leadbetter.

Bellshill weathered the pressure from the hosts and Brown and Kane had efforts saved by Donnelly.

Rossvale defender Ferguson headed a Nichol free kick behind and a Kane shot was blocked by Hadden to keep the scoresheet blank.

A McGrath shot was saved by Grant and Simon headed a Trussler close range shot clear before Rossvale went ahead after 26 minutes when O’Brien fired the ball into the net from 30 yards.

Rossvale defender Hadden appeared to get lucky when referee Hardie only flashed a yellow card at him for a wild lunge on Nichol.

Bellshill then equalised in the 31 st minute when McDonald fired a Robertson cross into the net from 12 yards.

Donnelly did well to keep out decent strikes by Brown and Kane and at the other end Grant denied McGrath and Docherty with decent saves.

Bellshill went ahead after 36 minutes when Robertson sent McDonald clear to beat Donnelly with a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area.

As the second half got under way Athletic replaced the injured Peat with Simpson and the substitute fired a Nichol cross off the post with his first touch.

Rossvale equalised in the 69th minute from the penalty spot through Spalding after Simon fouled O’Brien ass he broke clear.

Donnelly kept out attempts by Brown and Kane before Bellshill made sure of all three points in the 77 th minute when Kane fired a Brown cross high into the net.

Grant saved from McGladrigan and O’Brien and at the other end ‘Hill substitute Simpson’s close range effort was blocked by Ferguson and a Nichol free-kick struck the bar.

Nichol raced past three opponents before Donnelly did well to push his shot behind.

Bellshill are at home to Johnstone Burgh in the league this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.