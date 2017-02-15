“Totally unfair and unnecessary” - McGhee blasts fourth official after being sent to the stands

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee has said he was “horrified and disgusted” by the attitude of the fourth official in his sides 7-2 loss to Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

McGhee was sent to the stand in the second half of the match after an altercation with the official and spoke about his anger during the after match press conference.

He said: “I was horrified and disgusted with the attitude of the fourth official - I can’t express it strongly enough.

“I don’t want it to become a thing over the result or a distraction, it was a poor result.

“But before a ball was practically kicked the fourth official was causing issues that were unnecessary.

“I had no feeling about getting involved, I was sitting on the bench, made a couple of jokes about some of the decisions and he reacted right away,his attitude was absolutely diabolical.

“I’m shocked that I was subjected to that because it was totally unfair and unnecessary.

“Why does he start before a ball is kicked being aggressive and hostile? I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”

Motherwell were poor in defence for the match a Pittodrie both from set pieces and in open play.

McGhee says his side now have to lick their wounds and pick themselves up for Saturday’s game against Celtic.

“The goals we gave away were diabolical, it was poor and uncharacteristic.

“We lose games but we don’t usually lose them in that sort of manner.”