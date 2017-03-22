Top half finish is Thorniewood aim after signing batch of new players

Thorniewood United secretary Ian McLaughlin reckons a top half league finish could be on the cards for the struggling Viewpark side this season.

’Wood sit third bottom of McBookie.com Central Division 1 after last Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at st roch’s, but McLaughlin reckons that six new signings by gaffer Gerry Bonham can send ’Wood hurtling up the table.

Ian said: “I’m not worried about relegation with the amount of games we have in hand over other teams.

“I think the six new signings will help us get up the table.

“I think promotion is outwith our reach but a top half finish is what we are aiming for and I think we are capable of doing it.

“There are some sound additions there who will help fill the holes left when our former manager Andy Frame left in January.

“A total overhaul of the squad wasn’t required. We just had to replace the centre half, midfielder and striker we lost when Andy left.”

The six new additions at Robertson Park include ex-Carluke defender Jordan Duncan, former Lesmahagow midfielder Daryl Meikle, defender Darren Ferguson from Rossvale, ex-Gartcairn winger Lee Pettigrew, attacking midfielder Gary Jack, a development transfer from Gartcairn Academy, and defender/midfielder Ali Morgan from Gartcairn.

Thorniewood face a crucial league match this Saturday, when manager Bonham will make a return to former club Lesmahagow Juniors, for whom he played as a centre half. This means a reunion with his former gaffer at ’Gow Robert Irving, who thinks he needs to steer ’Gow to six wins in their last 10 games to escape the drop.

“The next two games are very important for our new management team in that they are against Lesmahagow and Johnstone Burgh,” Ian added.

“It is important that we start to get good results for our newly structured team and go on a winning run.”